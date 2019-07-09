Dianne E. "Dee Dee" Cardillo, 54, of McDonald, passed Monday, July 8, 2019.

She was born November 17, 1964, in Honolulu, Hawaii, a daughter of August Henry Doehre of Gaffney, S.C., and Matalena Toomalatia of McDonald.

Mrs. Cardillo was a graduate of West Allegheny High School. She worked for Rock Mulch and More in McDonald as an office manager.

On September 28, 1991, she married Benjamin J. Cardillo, who survives.

Dianne loved having fun. She enjoyed playing bingo, watching the Bravo channel, getting her nails done, traveling, riding motorcycles with her husband and spending time with her grandchildren.

Also surviving are two daughters, Kodee M. Cardillo of Bridgeville and Jessica (Jason) Grenawald of Elizabeth; a brother, August M. (Corinne) Doehre; and three grandchildren, Madyson, Isabella and Aaren.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, July 11, in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lupus Foundation of America, Philadelphia Tri-State Chapter, 101 Greenwood Avenue, Suite 200 Jenkintown, PA 19046.