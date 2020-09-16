Dianne Sue Scarborough Bober, 73, passed peacefully at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, at 10:25 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, just 13 days shy of her birthday. She was born September 25, 1946, in Washington, where she spent the majority of her life.

Dianne graduated from Washington High School, Class of 1964. She then went on to meet her husband, Michael A. Bober, at Bill and Jemma Ross' wedding! The two wed June 8, 1968, and recently celebrated 52 loving years of marriage. The family grew with the welcoming of their two daughters, Dana M. Fortney and Lori L. Batt. The family regularly attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Polish National Catholic Church, where Dianne was a member.

After several years of caring for her children, Dianne settled into her career as a Realtor with Century 21 Frontier Realty, and remained in this position until her retirement.

Outside of her family and career, Dianne also volunteered with the Women's Auxiliary at the South Franklin Volunteer Fire Department as a member and served for a period of time as the president. Furthermore, she was known for her thorough enjoyment of butterflies, fresh flowers, especially yellow roses, and tacky reality television.

Dianne was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Bernice Scarborough; her stepfather, John Zukosky; and her siblings, Margaret Cain, Harry Scarborough III, Robert Scarborough and Nancy Sanders.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, Michael Bober, are her daughters, Dana Fortney alongside her husband, David Fortney, and Lori Batt with her husband, Dale Batt. Dianne also leaves behind four beloved grandchildren, Madison Heider, Justin Batt, Jeremy Batt and Elizabeth Fortney. Surviving in addition to the immediate family is a plethora of cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews who were also dearly loved.

A committal service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, September 18, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, 54 Indiantown Gap Road, Annville, PA 17003.

In lieu of flowers, cards of condolences can be sent to 30 Honeysuckle Drive, Marietta, PA 17547. The family reiterates that there should be no flowers due to the policies of the cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 29 North Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547, 717-426-3614.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.