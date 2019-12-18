Digna Monterrosa Lacey passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 15, 2019, in her home in Tracy, Calif.

She was born in Suchitoto, El Salvador (farm girl, then city); she came to the United States in 1959, and five years later married John Wayne Lacey, a union that lasted 55 years. They celebrated their 55 years by visiting the Western Rocky Mountains from Canada to Northern and Southern California.

Digna earned a bachelor of science degree at Shenandoah University and worked at Stanford University (SU), IBM, Comcast and SU Linear Accelerator. In their earlier years, she and John traveled worldwide for some 25 years.

Digna is survived by her husband; brothers Jose and Othmaro; sister Argentina; numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, great-great-nephews and great-great-nieces; as well as many cousins.

Predeceased are her parents, Jesus and Vicente; brothers Vicente, Lizandro and Antonio; and sister Francisca.

Funeral services will be provided by Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, with closed casket visitations from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, December 21. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Marcellus Catholic Church, Jefferson. Burial will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Township, followed by a brunch for attendees at Greene County Country Club.

Digna, always with kindness, a smile, a laugh, a shopper and no complaints, will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

