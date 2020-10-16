Dina Mastrovincenzo Mastrangelo, 93, died peacefully Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Sun Prairie, Wis.

Born in Castiglione Messer Marino, Chieti, Abruzzo, June 6, 1927, Dina was a daughter of a locally celebrated goldsmith. She survived World War II as a young civilian in German-occupied Italy. After the War, Dina immigrated to Canonsburg in 1948 to live with her husband, Felice Mastrangelo, who was also from her hometown. Together, they had three children, who were the light of her life. Dina's fortitude during the experiences of war, immigration and adaptation to American life will be remembered by her family always.

Over the course of her life, Dina was active in the Christian Mothers and the choir at her parish church community. Her Catholic faith was a great source of comfort and hope. She was an accomplished seamstress, relentless prayer warrior, talented singer, and a fantastic cook known for her sagne a lu cutture, homemade bread, and gnocchi. By far, the roles that gave her the greatest joy were those of devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Dina is survived and lovingly remembered by her children, Jim Mastrangelo (Toni), Lucy Haney (Sal Oddo) and Joe Mastrangelo (Cathy); her grandchildren, Natalie Tilghman (Rich), Nicolette Mastrangelo (Asa Prentice), Leslie Anne Haney, Michael Mastrangelo (Sherri), Aimee Mastrangelo (Chase Kieler), Mark Mastrangelo, Danny Robertson; and her great-grandchildren, Henry Tilghman, Dylan Mastrangelo, Patrick Tilghman, Lucy Tilghman, Emily Mastrangelo, Malcolm Prentice, Ty Robertson, Shay Robertson and Nick Robertson.

Waiting for her in Heaven are her husband, Felice; her parents, Lucia and Giuseppe; her siblings, Alfredo, Flavia, Ida, Linda, Virginia, Attilio, Nicolino, Amelia; and her son-in-law, Luke Haney.

Prairie Gardens Assisted Living provided loving care to Dina during the past months.

