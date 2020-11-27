1/1
Dixie Catherine Rohm
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dixie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dixie Catherine Rohm, 85, of Wind Ridge, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Cameron Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Cameron, W.Va.

Born June 24, 1935, in Richhill Township, she was a daughter of the late Dorothy Grimm.

Dixie lived her entire life in Jacktown. She was a member of Harmony Presbyterian Church in Wind Ridge.

Dixie married Rex Rohm June 27, 1953, and they were happily married until his passing March 15, 2012.

She was a former member of the Richhill Township Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Dixie enjoyed raising flowers and taking care of her property.

She is survived by four children, Rickie Eugene Rohm of Wind Ridge, Richard (Kathy) Rohm of Dallas, W.Va., Greg Rohm of Cameron, W.Va., Kimberly Rohm of Wind Ridge; eight grandchildren, Randy (Heather) Rohm, Jason (Christy) Rohm, Connie (Jake) Bloom, Brandan (Amber) Dorsey, Marlena (Joseph) MLodzik, Samantha (Arron) Kestner, Shanna (Lemery) Jasenec and Tara McCracken; 12 great-grandchildren; one half-sister, Becky (Duward) Hixenbaugh of Dover, Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Dillie Smolley; and one son, Donald Rohm.

Friends will be received from 12 to 4 p.m. Monday, November 30, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone: 724-499-5181. A funeral service will be directly after visitation, with Pastor Linda Shaw officiating. Burial will be held at Jacksonville Cemetery, Jacktown, at a later date.

View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.






Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Funeral service
04:00 PM
KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME
NOV
30
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME
3275 W. ROY FURMAN HWY
Rogersville, PA 15359
(724) 499-5181
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved