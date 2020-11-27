Dixie Catherine Rohm, 85, of Wind Ridge, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Cameron Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Cameron, W.Va.

Born June 24, 1935, in Richhill Township, she was a daughter of the late Dorothy Grimm.

Dixie lived her entire life in Jacktown. She was a member of Harmony Presbyterian Church in Wind Ridge.

Dixie married Rex Rohm June 27, 1953, and they were happily married until his passing March 15, 2012.

She was a former member of the Richhill Township Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Dixie enjoyed raising flowers and taking care of her property.

She is survived by four children, Rickie Eugene Rohm of Wind Ridge, Richard (Kathy) Rohm of Dallas, W.Va., Greg Rohm of Cameron, W.Va., Kimberly Rohm of Wind Ridge; eight grandchildren, Randy (Heather) Rohm, Jason (Christy) Rohm, Connie (Jake) Bloom, Brandan (Amber) Dorsey, Marlena (Joseph) MLodzik, Samantha (Arron) Kestner, Shanna (Lemery) Jasenec and Tara McCracken; 12 great-grandchildren; one half-sister, Becky (Duward) Hixenbaugh of Dover, Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Dillie Smolley; and one son, Donald Rohm.

Friends will be received from 12 to 4 p.m. Monday, November 30, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone: 724-499-5181. A funeral service will be directly after visitation, with Pastor Linda Shaw officiating. Burial will be held at Jacksonville Cemetery, Jacktown, at a later date.

View and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.