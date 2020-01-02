Dollie Crawford Linderman, 90, formerly of Daisytown, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019.

She was born April 29, 1929, a daughter of the late Robert and Pearl Parfitt Lewellyn.

She was Presbyterian by faith and had worked as a licensed practical nurse at Brownsville Hospital. Dollie's greatest joy, however, was her love of country music, touring locally and nationally with her band, The Country Movers. She also enjoyed watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren accomplish their life goals.

She is survived by her son, Jarrett (Christy) Crawford of Georgetown, Tenn.; daughter Mildred "Mitzie" Salva of Marianna; grandchildren Jarrett (Jen) Crawford of Florida, Robert (Mia) Crawford of Georgetown and Wendy (Jason) Debnar, Amy (Joel) Feevey and Danielle Salva, all of Marianna; nine great-grandchildren; stepson James (Ilene) Linderman and family; stepdaughter Amy (John) Arison and family; sister-in-law Gaye Wright; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Oliver Crawford; her second husband, James Linderman; daughter Wilda Jean Crawford; son-in-law Buddy Salvo; three brothers; and two sisters.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday in Novak Funeral Home, 515 Front Street, Brownsville. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, January 4, in the funeral home, with entombment following in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to at .