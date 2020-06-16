Dolores A. Jankowski, 85, of Carmichaels, passed away at 9:10 a.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at LaFayette Manor, Uniontown, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born September 6, 1934, in West Bethlehem Township, Washington County, a daughter of the late Dominick and Helen C. Geer Frameli.

Mrs. Jankowski was a 1953 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School and resided in Cumberland Township, Greene County, most of her life. She was a member of the St. Matthias Parish at St. Hugh. In her early working life, Mrs. Jankowski was employed at Greenway Manufacturing. Later, she and her husband, Frank, owned and operated Town Electric and then Frank and Dee's Variety Store, both in Carmichaels. Mrs. Jankowski enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends and especially cherished the company of her family and pets.

On June 21, 1958, she married Frank Jankowski, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Sandy Lea Rygle (Charles) of Rices Landing; two brothers, James Frameli (Kay) of Ohio and Kenneth Frameli (Bonnie) of Rices Landing; a sister, Josephine Yokobosky of Uniontown; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, George Frameli; and a sister, Helen Montifalco.

While observing social distancing and wearing face masks, family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 18, followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of the Resurrection in St. Matthias Parish at St. Hugh, 408 Route 88, Carmichaels, with the Rev. J. Francis Frazer as celebrant. Interment will follow in Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels. A vigil service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370. For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.