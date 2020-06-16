Dolores A. Jankowski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dolores A. Jankowski, 85, of Carmichaels, passed away at 9:10 a.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at LaFayette Manor, Uniontown, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born September 6, 1934, in West Bethlehem Township, Washington County, a daughter of the late Dominick and Helen C. Geer Frameli.

Mrs. Jankowski was a 1953 graduate of Jefferson-Morgan High School and resided in Cumberland Township, Greene County, most of her life. She was a member of the St. Matthias Parish at St. Hugh. In her early working life, Mrs. Jankowski was employed at Greenway Manufacturing. Later, she and her husband, Frank, owned and operated Town Electric and then Frank and Dee's Variety Store, both in Carmichaels. Mrs. Jankowski enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends and especially cherished the company of her family and pets.

On June 21, 1958, she married Frank Jankowski, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Sandy Lea Rygle (Charles) of Rices Landing; two brothers, James Frameli (Kay) of Ohio and Kenneth Frameli (Bonnie) of Rices Landing; a sister, Josephine Yokobosky of Uniontown; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a brother, George Frameli; and a sister, Helen Montifalco.

While observing social distancing and wearing face masks, family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 18, followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of the Resurrection in St. Matthias Parish at St. Hugh, 408 Route 88, Carmichaels, with the Rev. J. Francis Frazer as celebrant. Interment will follow in Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels. A vigil service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370. For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yoskovich Funeral Home
300 South Vine Street
Carmichaels, PA 15320
(724) 966-5500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Janice & Marty Yoskovich
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved