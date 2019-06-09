Dolores A. Padgett Pettit, 82, of Holbrook, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in Washington Health System, Washington.

Born February 24, 1937 in Scottsburg, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Robert Milton and Myrtle Coates Padgett.

Dolores resided in Greene County the last 18 year after moving from Meadville, to Holbrook. She was a member of the Maranatha Baptist Church, Holbrook. Dolores married Donald R. Pettit on January 29, 2005 and they were happily married for 14 years. She owned her own cleaning company for 25 years until she retired in 2000. Dolores enjoyed gardening, painting and spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Donald R. Pettit, of Holbrook, she is survived by two children, Brenda (Jim) Wilkinson, of Sandy Lake, and Tiffany Lapatta, of Holbrook; two stepchildren, Scott Pettit and Susie Nelson, both of Holbrook; two grandchildren, Cassandra Rhoades and Joey McGuirk; two stepgrandchildren, Adam Pettit and Alicia Henderson; 11 great-grandchildren; one niece, Joyce (Brian) Padgett-Greene, of Hampstead, N.Y.; two nephews, William Boyd Padgett, Jr., of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and George Robert Padgett, of Castle Hayne, N.C..

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, William Boyd Padgett and Norma Lee Padgett.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 West Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA, 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Vernon K. Berdine, officiating and a graveside service at Claylick Cemetery, Rutan, PA.

