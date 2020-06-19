Dolores Bell
Dolores Bell, 66, of Canonsburg, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in the Emergency Department of Canonsburg Hospital.

She was born January 23, 1954, in Washington, a daughter of the late Melvin L. Ringer Sr. and Shirley Prosser Ringer.

Mrs. Bell attended McGuffey High School and devoted her time caring for the elderly.

She loved her family and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with family.

Mrs. Bell was a member of the Moose, Eagles and Veterans of Foreign Wars, all in Washington.

Also surviving are three children, Stacy (Anthony Morris) Newman of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Clifford (Alissa) Moore of Washington and Matilda Funk of Washington; siblings, Ronald (Carol) Ringer of Washington, Betty (Jeff) Dufresne of Canonsburg and Harry (Jane) Ringer of Taylorstown; eight grandchildren, Tracy (Tim) Law, Emma (Ronnie Perritt) Newman, Anthony Morris Jr., Kasey Morris of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Heavenlea (Jayson Beatty) Barton of Wellsburg, W.Va., Clyde Shaver Jr., Kaylene Moore and Denise Moore, of Washington; three great-grandchildren, Ayden Perritt, Aubree and Isabella Newman; Tim Areford, her significant other for nearly six years, with whom she shared a home; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased are three siblings, Debbie Ringer, Melvin Leroy Ringer Jr. and Melvin Charles Ringer; a niece, Andrea Langham; and two great-nephews, Christian Ringer and Scott Ealy.

Friends will be received from 1 to 4 p.m., the time of service with Quintin Areford, Monday, June 22, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to William G. Neal Funeral Homes or www.funeralbill.com, to assist her children with the cost.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
