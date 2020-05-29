Dolores C. Vincenti Hoag, 87, of McDonald, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Townview Health and Rehabilitation Center, Canonsburg.Dolores was born May 20, 1933, in McDonald, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Berger Vincenti.Mrs. Hoag was a homemaker and a member of St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, McDonald.Surviving are her sons, Dale and David Hoag; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, John Hoag; and daughter Diane M. Hertzler.All arrangements are private and entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald (724-926-2800). Interment will take place in Robinson Run Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heritage Public Library, 52 4th Street, McDonald, PA 15057, in memory of Dolores.Sign a guest book at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 29, 2020.