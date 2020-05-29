Dolores C. Vincenti Hoag
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores C. Vincenti Hoag, 87, of McDonald, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Townview Health and Rehabilitation Center, Canonsburg.Dolores was born May 20, 1933, in McDonald, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Berger Vincenti.Mrs. Hoag was a homemaker and a member of St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, McDonald.Surviving are her sons, Dale and David Hoag; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, John Hoag; and daughter Diane M. Hertzler.All arrangements are private and entrusted to Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald (724-926-2800). Interment will take place in Robinson Run Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heritage Public Library, 52 4th Street, McDonald, PA 15057, in memory of Dolores.Sign a guest book at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas-Little Funeral Svc Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
7246932800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved