Dolores Goblesky, 85, of Cokeburg, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, in Presbyterian Senior Care, Washington.

She was born July 14, 1934, in Cokeburg, a daughter of the late Mike and Anna Zupanic Ladisic.

A homemaker, Dolores was a 1951 graduate of Ellsworth High School.

Mrs. Goblesky was a lifelong active member of C.F.U. Lodge 354 Cokeburg, where in her younger years was a member of the St. George Tamburitzans.

Dolores was an avid sports fan, especially all of the Pittsburgh sports teams. She also enjoyed going to the Meadows, but truly enjoyed being around people, and especially enjoyed the time spent with her family.

On July 3, 1954, she married William Goblesky, who survives. They celebrated 65 years of marriage.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two sons, Joseph M. Goblesky (Linda) and William Tracy Goblesky, both of Cokeburg; four grandchildren, Erika Goblesky, Amanda Priestly (Ayinde), Candace Goblesky and Angela Goblesky; one great-grandchild, Lion Priestley; two siblings, Peter Ladisic and Viola Zegilla, both of Cokeburg; brother-in-law Rudy Yoskey; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are six siblings, Julia Weiner, Marion Ladisic, Rosella LaBrasca, Leona Puskarich, Joseph Ladisic and Janice Yoskey.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, in the Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17. Burial will follow in Beallsville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Bentworth Senior Citizens, 913 Main Street, Bentleyville, PA 15314.

Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.