Dolores J. Boozer Deems, 90, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, in her home, with her family by her side.

She was born October 23, 1929, in Library, a daughter of the late Ken and Tora Olson Boozer.

Mrs. Deems was a 1947 graduate of California Area High School.

She was a charter member of Grace United Methodist Church Coal Center and a lifetime member of Menallen Grange 1091.

A homemaker, Dolores loved going on bus trips and seeing shows at the State Theatre in Uniontown. Her favorite pastime was visiting family and friends.

Surviving are two children, Ron Deems and Debbie Deems, both of Uniontown; affectionately known as Gran to granddaughter Susan Frazier (Josh) of Columbus, Ohio, grandson Jeff Deems of Washington and great-grandson Ethan Frazier; five sisters-in-law, Wanda Deems of Monongahela, Edie Sosnak (Bernard) of Coal Center, Janie Deems of Scenery Hill, Kaye Mowery (John) of Bethel Park and Karen Walsh (Chuck) of Annapolis, Md.; and known as Aunt DoDo to numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her husband, John N. "Bub" Deems, who died September 6, 2005; six sisters, Barbara Boozer, Sue Coder, Jean Jones, Betty Pepper, Jackie Stimmel and Gladys Kaye Falconi; and a brother, John Boozer Jr.

The doctors and caring nurses at the Uniontown Hospital provided excellent care, as did Denise of Amedisys Hospice, whose compassion and care helped not only Dolores but he entire family.

Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. An additional visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., the hour of services, Thursday, November 14, in Grace United Methodist Church, Coal Center. Interment will be private and in Beallsville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 420 California Drive, Coal Center, PA 15423.

