Dolores J. Centore, 82, of Canonsburg, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Washington Hospital, surrounded by family.

She was born January 30, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph and Anna C. Weimer Schildkamp.

A graduate of St. Xavier Academy, she also belonged to Sodality at St. Bartholomew.

Mrs. Centore was employed for twenty-one years at Mayview State Hospital.

She was an active volunteer at St. Patrick Church in Canonsburg in choir, as eucharistic minister, lector and Ladies of Charity, as well as coordinator for Meals On Wheels.

Most of all she was passionate about her family.

Surviving are her ex-husband, Gene V. Centore; five children, Gene J. (Karen) Centore, Peter V. Centore, Maria T. (Guy) Wilde, Anthony P. (Jody) Centore and Rita R. Kraniak; thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are three sisters, Clare King, Dorothy Cerk and Joanne (John) Hudock, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dolores was preceded in death by a sister Irene Schildkamp; brothers Regis and James Schildkamp; and daughter-in-law Lorna Centore.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Mario L. DeAngelo Funeral Home, 194 East College Street, Canonsburg.

Departing prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick Church. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Peters Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital or to Canonsburg-Houston Meals on Wheels.

