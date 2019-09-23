Dolores Kathleen "Lil Kathy" Harner, 49, of Washington, died Friday, September 20, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

She was born August 13, 1970, in Washington, a daughter of James E. Kelley Sr. and Kathleen "Kathy" Varner Kelley of Washington.

Kathy was a member of Apostolic Faith Chapel.

She loved being a mother and grandmother and adored her "Kimba Sue" and her parents. She also loved her God, church and Dolly Parton. She enjoyed crocheting, watching the Golden Girls and helping people.

Her pretty green eyes and smile would light up a room.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her daughter, Kimberly Sue (Ben "her favorite son-in-law") Crawford of Washington; a brother, Daniel L. (Christine) Kelley of Churchill, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Troy Crawford and Kaylee Crawford; a special friend, Matt; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Deceased are two brothers, James E. Kelley Jr. and Bryan E. Kelley.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Wednesday, September 25, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with Edward M. Kelley Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in North Buffalo Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to funeralbill.com to assist with funeral expenses.

