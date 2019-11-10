Dolores "Dee" Katreeb, 88, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, in her home in the mountains of Colorado.

Born in Canonsburg November 5, 1930, a daughter of the late Mary and Anthony Gesualdi, she graduated from Trinity High School in 1948.

With her first husband, Robert Katreeb (deceased), she bore two children, Susan Katreeb of Colorado and Daniel Katreeb (deceased). Together, they moved to Downey, Calif., where Dee worked in the trucking industry while raising her family and caring for her parents.

In addition to her daughter, Susan, Dee is survived by her brother, Jim (Marlene) Gesualdi of California.

Her siblings, Grace McQuade and Denny Gesualdi, preceded her in death, along with her parents; her son; her ex-husband, Bob; and her late husband, Roger Loest.

She loved family and leaves many memories with friends and family scattered throughout Pennsylvania.

Dee's cremated remains will be inurned at Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray, at a later date.

Arrangements are by The Springs Funeral Services, tsfs.co.