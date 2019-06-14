Dolores Leah "Dolly" Stienstraw died Monday, June 10, 2019, in her home.

She was born July 7, 1936, in Lincoln Hill, a daughter of the late Mike and Anna Charnesky Fedor.

On March 24, 1956, she married James L. Stienstraw, who died October 8, 2005.

She worked at Washington Hospital after graduating from Washington High School in 1954.

Her hobbies were bingo and going to the casinos with her friends from the travel club. Dolly also loved camping for many years at Farma with her husband.

She was a member of St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church, where she worked the fish fries.

Surviving are children Linda (Dave) Konitzer of Two Rivers, Wis., Michael Stienstraw Sr. of Claysville, Deborah Riley of Washington and James (the late Kathy) Stienstraw Jr. of Cecil Township; her grandchildren, who all loved their Nanny, David and Christopher Konitzer, Michael "Butchy" Stienstraw Jr., Jacob Stienstraw, Amy Riley, Karen Ames, Lyndsay Riley, John D. Riley Jr. and Kasey and James Stienstraw III; five great-grandchildren, Kaleigh Stienstraw, Cassidy and Calista Ames, Taylor Jordon and Sylas Tortorello; a sister, Rose Marie (Wayne) Kraeer; a brother-in-law, Dan Stienstraw; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a grandson, David A. Rudy; two sisters, Barbara Velmer and Theresa McCormick; brothers-in-law Lloyd McCormick, John Kovatch, Stanley Stienstraw, Bob Boyd and Marco Velmer; and sisters-in-law Ruth Kovatch and Peggy Stienstraw.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the time of a blessing service, Saturday, June 15, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

