Dolores Mae Hoffman Smith, 86, of Canonsburg, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, in Kane Regional Center, Scott Township.

She was born April 17, 1933, in Pitcarin.

Surviving are three daughters, DeDe (Elmer) Danziger, Michele Owens and Bea Smith; five grandchildren, Stephanie O'Bryon, Camille (Ian) Abare, Grayson Owens, Kanyon Owens and Hunter Smith; two great-grandchildren, Rylan and Lakyn Abare; brother Bill Hoffman; and three sisters, LaVonne Buntack, Marilyn Stoll and Darlene Boros.

Deceased are a grandson, Brennon Crugnale, and a brother, Ronnie Hoffman.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, with Deacon William Batz officiating. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Township.

