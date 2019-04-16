Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores P. Meredith.

Dolores P. Meredith, 94, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Canonsburg and Washington, died Saturday, April 13, 2019, in the Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.

She was born January 27, 1925, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Joseph and Mary Rose Pell.

Dolores was a 1943 graduate of Chartiers High School.

She had worked as a secretary for the law firm for attorneys Greenlee, Richmond, McCune, Possa and Derrico as well as several other local firms.

Most important in her life was her family.

Surviving are a son, James B. (Kathy) Meredith of Mt. Pleasant; two grandchildren, James B. (Dana) Meredith II of Corry and Beth (William) Dixon of Stokesdale, N.C.; six great-grandchildren, Kyle and Bailey Levine, Sydney and Liam Dixon, and Carson and Marcus Meredith; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a granddaughter, Holly Levine; and six sisters, Josephine Gray, Frances Stanko, Estella Pell, Nancy Sallar, Rose Ellen Dernoshek and Rose Marie Pell, who died within weeks of her birth.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, April 17, in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Ave., Houston, PA 15342, with the Rev. Robert Huber officiating. Interment will be private.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.