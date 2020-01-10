Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Dolores Butcher Palfreyman lived fully until Thursday, January 9, 2020. She was 85 years old, and with her family when her good Lord took her home.

Dolores Butcher Palfreyman was born October 23, 1934. She was so very proud to be the daughter of the late Harry Butcher and late Ada Fender Butcher.

Dolores was the youngest sister of Gail Krause, Nell Herron, Merle "Bud" Butcher and Jessie Butcher, who all proceeded her in Heaven. Her time with her siblings and their spouses was some of her most cherished time and fondest memories.

Mrs. Palfreyman spent her early years working at Herds Drug Store in uptown Washington, and spoke fondly of the experience there. She met many of her good friends during her tenure working at Brockway Glass – Plant #7 for the rest of her career.

In 1956, she married her husband, Jack Palfreyman, with whom she worked at Brockway, made many meals for, and loved deeply. Jack is saddened to now be without Dolores, as he helped care for her when she lost her eyesight seven years ago. She is the love of his life.

In 1957, they welcomed their daughter, Terry Palfreyman Blackhurst. Dolores had many stories to tell of her daughter's childhood and all of the fun that they had. More recently, she couldn't wait to see Terry each evening when Terry visited after finishing with work.

During her early retired years, Dolores, along with Jack, helped care for her granddaughter, Courtney Blackhurst Daloia. Dolores helped Courtney do her homework, made her meals and showed her more love than any granddaughter deserves.

Mrs. Palfreyman enjoyed spending time with her son-in-law, the late Richard Blackhurst and her grandchildren, Christy (Tom) Sterling and Shawn (Cyndy) Blackhurst. She adored playing with her great-grandchildren, Sage and Carson Sterling and watching them grow.

In 2016, Dolores was elated to meet her great-grandson and spent the last three years doting over everything that he did. She was proud of him, complimented him constantly and enjoyed having him in the house.

Her family will miss her smile and positive demeanor. She was always grateful to anyone who did anything to help her. She was proud to keep her house immaculate and her family well-fed. Dolores made the best pudding desserts, baked beans and salmon patties.

Dolores will be remembered by all that knew her as a grateful and loving friend and family member. Her family – Jack, Terry, Chad, Courtney and Giovanni – will keep her memory alive for the rest of their years.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 10, at William G. Neal Funeral Homes, 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where a service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11, with Chaplain Doug Keith officiating. Burial will follow at Washington Cemetery.

