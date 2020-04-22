Dolores Simonini Cox, 89, of Tybee Island, Georgia, formerly of Washington, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, in her home.

She was born November 30, 1930, in Westland, the daughter of Rudolph and Mira Antonioli Simonini.

Mrs. Cox retired in 1996 from Chapman Corporation.

She was a member of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, Meadow Lands, and participated in Christian Mothers. Mrs. Cox was also a member of the Ladies of the Elks Club #776.

On August 16, 1952, she married William Alfred Cox, who passed away August 15, 2019.

Surviving are a daughter, Lori Cox Westphall; a granddaughter, Jessalyn Westphall; two brothers, Raymond (Gloria) Simonini and James (Karen) Simonini; step-grandsons, Danny and Thomas Westphall; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Rudy Simonini.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hummell & Jones Funeral Home, Washington.