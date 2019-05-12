Dolores "Dolly" Yuvan, 79, of Washington, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, surrounded by family at Washington Hospital.

Born June 2, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Yuvan. She was a loving sister to Mary Lou (Kenny) White, Donna (Tom) Shanor and Frank (Pam) Yuvan and stepsister to Jimmy Burk; cherished aunt to Kenny (Melanie) White Jr., Tommy (Shelly) Shanor, Frank (Paige) Yuvan and Katie (Vinny) Masington. She is also survived by great-nieces and nephews CJ and Hunter White and Vinny and Lola Masington.

Dolly worked as an inspector at Brockway Glass for 37 years. In her early years, Dolly loved golf and bowling. Later in life, she enjoyed going to the casino and watching movies and soap operas. Dolly was a good-hearted person and a loving sister and aunt. She will be dearly missed.

A memorial service will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

