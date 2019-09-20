Domenick Delsignore, 96, passed into the Lord's hands Thursday, September 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving children in his home.

A Washington native, he was born on his parents' 50-acre farm May 28, 1923, the oldest child of Peter Delsignore and Mary Tudisco Delsignore, both immigrants from Amalfi, Italy.

Mr. Delsignore was a lifelong member of Chartiers Cross Roads Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder, deacon, adult Sunday school teacher and treasurer for over 20 years.

As a young child, Domenick's strong work ethic and dedication to family was nurtured as he was responsible for the daily farming operations including raising swines, dairy cows and vegetables during the Depression, and continued farming until age 18. He was awarded numerous state championships in swine raising, truck gardening, and milk testing.

Mr. Delsignore was a 1941 graduate of Hickory High School and attended Penn State University. He then trained at Carnegie Technical Institute and worked at Carnegie Illinois Steel Co. as a machinist in the Navy Department.

On June 23, 1950, he married the love of his life, Jean McAlpine, who passed away in 2013 after 63 years of marriage.

Mr. Delsignore had a successful 30 year career with Equitable Life Insurance Company, where he was chosen for numerous awards and honors. He served as President and Board of Directors of the Washington County Life Underwriters Association. Following his retirement from Equitable, he worked for 10 years at the former McGraw-Edison Power Systems, Canonsburg.

Domenick was a local PTA president, chairman of Washington County Medical Alert and a member of Sunset Lodge 623 Free and Accepted Masons for over 60 years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and continued a lifelong love of gardening, riding his tractor and teaching and loving his grandchildren.

Surviving are son Vance Delsignore; daughter Kathy Delsignore; grandson Michael Giangeruso; granddaughter April Giangeruso; sister Mary Stewart; brother Nicholas Delsignore; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by son Larry Delsignore and brother Angelo Delsignore.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Piatt & Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 23, with the Rev. Eric C. Powell officiating. Entombment will follow in the Washington Cemetery Community Mausoleum.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Chartiers Cross Roads Presbyterian Church, 502 Old Hickory Ridge Road, Washington, PA 15301.

