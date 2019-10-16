Dominic A. Colaizzo, 70, of Philadelphia, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, in Pennsylvania Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, surrounded by his beloved family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Rachael Lanzetta; his children, Matthew Lee Colaizzo and Gina Rae Colaizzo; his loving aunt, Antoinette Colaizzo; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He grew up in Canonsburg, a son of Annabelle and Giovina Colaizzo, and was preceded in death by his sister, Anne Marie DeBone and her husband Jerry DeBone.

In 1966, he graduated from Canon-McMillan High School and served as the student council president. Dominic earned his undergraduate degree in economics from Washington & Jefferson College and completed the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program. He served in the military with distinction and rose to the rank of captain in the U.S. Army Reserve. Dominic earned an MBA in healthcare administration from the Wharton School of Finance at the University of Pennsylvania.

He held his first position as assistant administrator at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He continued his career at Taylor Hospital, where he worked as vice president, with the administrative team for nine years. Dominic continued his career in the healthcare industry working at the former Alexander & Alexander Services, subsequently acquired by Aon Insurance Group. In 2011, he was named chairman of the National Health Care Practice. Throughout his career, he taught at various institutions and contributed his expertise to higher education by writing a chapter in the textbook, "Risk Management Handbook for Health Care Organizations."

Dominic was an active member of St. Philip Neri Roman Catholic Church, where he served as a lector and as a member of the finance council. During his free time, he enjoyed golf, home improvement projects and spending time with family and friends, especially trips to Rosello, Italy (Abruzzo), the birthplace of his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held October 13 in St. Philip Neri Roman Catholic Church. Dominic was laid to rest in Laurel Hill Cemetery, 3822 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Philip Neri Church, 218 Queen Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147.