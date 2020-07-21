Dominica "Minnie" Shirley Konovich, 83, of Canonsburg, died Sunday, July 19, 2020.

She was born June 26, 1937, in Duquesne, a daughter of John and Anna Suncine Procacina.

On September 1, 1956, she married Michael F. Konovich, with whom she shared more than 63 years of marriage, who survives.

"Minnie" was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed playing bingo, visiting the casino and the Canonsburg Senior Center. She attended Holy Rosary Church in Muse.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her sons, Michael (Patricia) Konovich of Lawrence, Alan Konovich of Canonsburg; her daughter, Debbie (Edward) Tarnik of Canonsburg; brothers Anthony (Clare) Procacina of Harmony, Joseph Procacina of Rostraver; her sister, Anna Mae Adragna of Rostraver; grandchildren, Christa (Shawn) McCarthy, Dominica Konovich and Kenneth Tarnik; great-grandchildren Gabriel Roderick, Tatum McCarthy and Michaela McCarthy; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marie Raymer.

Due to uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation and services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, Ltd., 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, 724-746-1000.

Interment will take place in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.

