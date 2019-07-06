Dominick Christy Jr., 89, a lifetime resident of Carmichaels, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Mt. Macrina Manor Nursing Home under Amedisys Hospice Care of Uniontown, after an extended illness.

He was born April 5, 1930, in Orient, Fayette County, the only child of Dominick Christy Sr. and Nellie Palone Christy. His grandparents were Cozadine and Maria Christy, and Julia and Felix Palone Sr.

Dominick was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of 33 years, Esther G. Christy (2011); and several aunts, uncles and cousins, including Jimmy and Becky Kessler and Arthur Palone.

He is survived by his aunt, Sara Palone; and cousins Phyllis Sturman, Linda and Jim Roberts, Pamela and Bill Schifko, Anthony and Lesa Guley, Bruce and Vicki Allison, Lucille DeFrank, Annlynne and William King, other cousins and their families. He is also survived by his wife's children, Mike DeFrank, Kathy Knestrick, Ted and Marlene DeFrank, Nancy and Gib Brown, Bob and Sherri DeFrank, and their families.

The Christy family moved to Serbian Town when Dominick was 5 years old. He attended grade school at Crucible Elementary. His father worked in Nemacolin Mine, and his mother was a homemaker. Dominick went to Central School, then Borough School, and graduated from Cumberland Township High School in 1948. He attended Waynesburg College on the GI Bill and graduated in 1957 with a bachelor of science degree in business administration. After student teaching at Cumberland Township High School (CTHS), Dominick began a 33-year teaching career at CTHS and Carmichaels Area High School (CAHS). He began by teaching government, problems of democracy, and typing and later drivers education. Dominick coached CAHS Varsity basketball and Varsity baseball. He retired June 30, 1990. After retiring, Dominick regularly attended CAHS basketball and baseball games, supporting the young athletes and coaches.

Dominick's parents opened Christy's Sporting Goods in 1946 at West George Street. This contributed to Dominick's greatest passion, baseball. He played baseball his entire life, starting with sandlot ball. He played on both his CTHS and Waynesburg college teams.

Dominick served his country in the U.S. Army beginning in 1948 at Ft. Jackson, S.C. He played center field for the 61st Infantry Regiment Team and was its team manager. Dominick was a professional baseball scout, first for the Kansas City Royals, and for more than 20 years for the LA Dodgers, covering local talent in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. He and Esther traveled nationwide for many years attending Dodger Spring Training Camps. The Dodgers won the 1988 World Series under manager Tommy Lasorda during Dominick's scouting career. He retired from scouting at age 76.

Dominick became a member of St. Hugh Roman Catholic Church in Carmichaels in the 1940's. He was a devout Catholic, rarely missing a Saturday evening Mass, no matter where in the country he was. He was a long-time member of the American Legion Post 400, and the Elks Club. He was a member of Pennsylvania Association of Retired Teachers. Dom loved traveling the country to various baseball fields, playing bingo and fishing Ten Mile Creek. Dominick attended events at Carmichael's Activity Center and loved to walk around the town.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Carmichaels-Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Department, 420 West George Street, Carmichaels, PA 15320.

At Mr. Christy's request, there will be no public visitation. Services are entrusted to Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.