Dominick J Gibino, 77, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at home in Ellicott City, Md. Dom was born October 25, 1941, to Grace Ricotta Gibino and the late Joseph Gibino of Dunlevy.

He graduated from Charleroi High in 1959, from Penn State's Engineering program in 1964, then worked for 18 years at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. He left WPAFB to co-found Simtec, Inc., a developer of military training systems. After Simtec, he studied and lectured on alternate energy sources and spiritual influences.

In addition to his father, Dom was predeceased by his wife, Peggy. He is survived by his mother, Grace Gibino; his daughters, Mary (Ron) Fellenz, Rebecca (MacKinnon) Gibino and Sarah (Todd) Martin; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his brother, Joseph (Margie) Gibino; his sister, Anna Kerr; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be expressed at https://www.bakerpostfh.com (Baker Post Funeral Home, Manassas, Va.), where a more detailed obituary is also posted.