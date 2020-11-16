Dominick Louis "Eightball" D'Orazio, 92, of Canonsburg, went to be with his Lord Saturday, November 14, 2020, in his home, with his beloved family by his side, following a brief illness.

He was born October 22, 1928, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Cosmo and Sabia Rossi D'Orazio.

Dom lived his life in Canonsburg, where he was a faithful member of the St. Patrick worship site of St. Oscar Romero Parish and the Knights of Columbus Counsel 3291.

He was a graduate of Canonsburg High School Class of 1947. Prior to his retirement in 1987, Dominick had been employed at the former Pennsylvania Transformer, Co., McGraw Edison Power Systems and Copper Industries in Canonsburg for 38 years. He was an avid fan of all Pittsburgh sports, but the team closest to his heart was Notre Dame football. He filled his retirement years with volunteering for the local food bank and Meals on Wheels, fishing and gardening.

On July 9, 1949, he married Caroline Politan, who survives after 71 years of marriage. Also left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Deborah (Reverend James) Levkulich of Canonsburg; his son, Dennis (Robin) D'Orazio of Canonsburg; sister Ann (Frank) Chuppetta and sister-in-law Ann "Cookie" D'Orazio, both of Canonsburg; five grandchildren, Elizabeth (Kenny) Dugger, Shelley (Stacy) Carbaugh, Maria (David) Turner, Michael (Elizabeth) Levkulich and Daniel D'Orazio; four precious great-grandchildren, Abigail, Braden, Hunter and Leah; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are his brothers, Ben, Joseph and Russ (Romero) D'Orazio; and sisters Jay Sam, Mary Luisi and Filomena Moss.

Friends and relatives are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD, owner / supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where departing prayers will be recited at 9:20 a.m. Thursday, November 19. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in the St. Patrick worship site of St. Oscar Romero Parish, 317 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, with his nephew, the Reverend Joseph Luisi as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. The Knights of Columbus Counsel 3291 of Canonsburg will hold services at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.

