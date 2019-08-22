Domonick Pastorial, 96 of Washington, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at home.

He was born March 22, 1923 in Owings, WV, the son of the late John Pastorial and Mary Rose Pastorial.

Domonick was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served in World War II and received the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal and World War II Victory Medal.

He worked for Consolidated Coal as a miner, Andy's Tires in Canonsburg and Washington Steel, retiring in 1987.

Domonick was a member of St. Hilary Roman Catholic Church.

He was a member of the American Legion Post #175, Alpine Club and Soar (Steel Workers Organization of Active Retirees).

A car enthusiast, he loved cars, enjoyed working on his cars, and traded in his cars frequently.

On June 14, 1947, he married Angeline Andy, who died January 9, 2018.

Surviving are three daughters, Jeanne (Ralph) Fisher, Donna (Mark) Kirschner and Janet (the late Steven) Sargent all of Washington; six grandchildren, Allyson (Gabriel) Almeida, Brandon Fisher, Brett Kirschner, Shane Kirschner, Lyndsay (Zack) Anderson and Nicholas Sargent; three great grandchildren, Alexander Gabriel Almeida, Angelina Elyse Almeida and Lakyn Marie Anderson.

Deceased are a sister, Theresa Waddy; three brothers, Anthony, Joseph and Samuel Pastorial and three brothers who died in infancy.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 23, at William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Ave, Washington, where a Blessing service will be held Saturday, August 24, at 10 a.m. with Father Tom Lewandowski officiating. Entombment will follow at Immaculate Conception Mausoleum.

He received excellent care from Amedisys Hospice.

