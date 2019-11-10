Mrs. Dona Marie Radley Caruso, 88, of Toccoa, Ga., passed away peacefully Friday, November 8, 2019, in BeeHive Homes of Toccoa.

Born January 4, 1931, in Port Townsend, Wash., she was a daughter of the late Harold Radley and Dorothy Hamilton Callaway and was the widow of Dominic John Caruso.

Mrs. Caruso was a homemaker who loved baking and trying new recipes. She also loved to knit and make baby blankets and clothes for all of all her grandchildren. One of her greatest pleasures was dancing with her husband.

Family members include her daughter, Dana Velez of Mahwah, N.J.; a son, Daniel Caruso of New Carlisle, Ind.; grandchildren, David Caruso, Daniel Caruso Jr., Amanda Couture, Mario Velez, Nico Velez and Ashley Caruso; five great-grandchildren; a half brother, Harold Radley of North Carolina; and a half sister, Faye Lashua of Port Townsend.

She was preceded in death by a son, David Caruso, and her brothers, Harvey Radley, James Radley and Eddie Radley.

No local services will be held. Whitlock Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

