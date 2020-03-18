Donald A. Eckles Jr., 75, of Burgettstown, Jefferson Township, formerly of Emsworth, passed away peacefully after a long illness Monday evening, March 16, 2020, in The Donnell House, Washington.

He was born November 8, 1944, on the North Side of Pittsburgh, a son of the late Donald A. Eckles Jr. and Sara Cancelliere Eckles.

Mr. Eckles was a self employed over-the-road truck driver and enjoyed golfing.

He is survived by his four children, Donald A. Eckles III and wife Flo of Emsworth, Tina M. Hall and husband David of Burgettstown, Sara Nuss of Bellevue and Bonnie Fordenbacher of Pittsburgh; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are two sisters, Phyllis and Debbie Eckles; and a brother, Joe Eckles.

To honor Mr. Eckles wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Inurnment will be held in Christ Our Redeemer Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum, Pittsburgh, at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in Donald's memory to Concordia Hospice of the Donnell House, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021.