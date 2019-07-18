Donald B. "Donnie" Spalding, 62, of Claysville, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

He was born July 28, 1956, in Washington, a son of the late Irvin B. Spalding and Hazel M. Jackson Spalding.

Mr. Spalding graduated from McGuffey High School in 1975.

He loved his children and family and his dog, Bella.

Mr. Spalding enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching John Wayne movies, and loved watching his children play ball.

He was a member of the American Legion in Claysville for many years.

Mr. Spalding was Baptist by faith.

On May 19, 1990, he married Tammy L. Blizman, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Sierra Dawn Spalding (fianc Adam Hartzell) of Graysville; a son, Dakota A. Spalding (Katie Hohing) of Claysville; two brothers, Larry (Chris) Spalding and Roger (Debbie) Spalding, both of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a niece, Sha Lynn Spalding.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m., the time of service, Friday, July 19, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with Pastor Harry Ankrom officiating.

