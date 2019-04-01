Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Benjamin Campbell.

Donald Benjamin Campbell, 86, of Mt. Morris, died at 4:18 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at home.

He was born Saturday, October 15, 1932 in Pleasant Valley, W.Va., a son of the late Lenzie J. Campbell and Beulah B. Hamill Campbell.

Mr. Campbell was a member of Mt. Morris Gospel Tabernacle Assembly of God. He was a Veteran having served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War and in Germany.

He worked in youth ministry and was a song leader for several years. Mr. Campbell started Jesus 4 U Ministry where he taught and licensed ministers. He loved serving the Lord.

Mr. Campbell loved spending time with family and friends. By trade, he was a Tool and Dye man. He later worked as a coal miner in several mines and retired from Emerald Coal Mine in Waynesburg.

He was married to his first wife Alma Lee Reed Campbell for 50 plus years.

He is survived by his second wife, Cheryl Reeder Turnipseed, whom he married May 16, 2012.

Also surviving are one daughter, Donna Straight, of Mt. Morris; twin sons Dean Campbell, and his wife Tracie of Carmichaels and Dale Campbell, and his wife Terri of Carmichaels; seven grandchildren, Serena Straight, Cassie DiFucci, McKenzie Campbell, Logan Campbell, Ty Campbell, Alex Campbell and Nicholas Campbell; one sister, Adalean Campbell, of Mt. Morris; one brother, Walter Campbell, of Gallatin, Tenn., and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are four sisters, Helen Rudolph, Vauda Bither, Jean Novotny and Maxine V. Frankenberry.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 pm Wednesday, April 03, 2019 in the Milliken and Throckmorton FH, Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director,324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478 Mount Morris, PA 15349 where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 04, 2019 with Rev. Don McCulla officiating.

Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris. Graveside Military Rites will be accorded by James T. Maxon American Legion #992 and Representatives of the U.S. Army. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.