Donald C. "Fats" Hordies, 87, of Houston, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Manor Care, Peters Township.

He was born January 3, 1933, in Houston, a son of the late Joseph and Marcella Herlin Hordies.

Mr. Hordies lived his entire life in Houston. He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191 of Canonsburg, where he served as past commander, trustee and was on the Honor Guard. He served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War and, prior to his retirement, had been a steelworker, employed at Shenango Steel on Neville Island for 23 years.

Surviving are his daughters, Mary Jane Hordies and Marcy Hordies, both of Washington; sister Barbara Sikora of Washington; and several nieces and nephews. Fats also leaves behind his dear friends, Sally and Keith Hutter, and his beloved dog, Benji.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are his daughter, Kimberly Jean Hordies, who passed away February 26, 2005; his twin brother, Ronald C. "Skip" Hordies, who passed away Thursday, March 22, 2018; and two sisters, Pauline Raciborski and Elizabeth Kublak.

