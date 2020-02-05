Donald Carl Hopkins, 78, of Claysville, died Monday, February 3, 2020, in Paramount Senior Living.

He was born May 23, 1941, in Sycamore, a son of the late Alva Hopkins and Sarah King Hopkins.

Donald was a 1959 graduate of Trinity High School, where he was state wrestling champion.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and worked as a coal miner at Consol Mines.

Donald loved horses and was a member of the Tri-State Equine Club. He also loved watching NASCAR races.

On January 4, 1969, he married Gloria J. Revella, who died March 8, 2007.

Surviving are a son, Walter B. Hopkins of Claysville; a sister, Margaret Louise (Gary) "Peggy" Thornburg; nieces Leslie Thornburg (Steve) Alexas, Darcy Thornburg (Chad) McCrerey, Kristi Hopkins (Mike) Phelix; nephew Ret. Lt. Col. Todd (Erin) Thornburg; great-nieces and nephews, Kaity Brach, Stavros Alexas, Dylan and Tyler McCrerey, Zachary and Luke Thornburg, Parker and Adissyn Phelix.

Deceased, in addition to his parents and his wife, are a brother, Alan Hopkins, and nephew Ryan Hopkins.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, February 6, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Garden.

Military honors will be accorded by American Legion, Hunt-Kennedy Post 639.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Pathways Foundation, c/o Adult Training Facility, 655 Jefferson Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

