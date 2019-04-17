Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Coligan.

Donald "Dee" Coligan, 94, of Cecil, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in his home, surrounded by family.

He was born August 12, 1924, in New Eagle, a son of the late Emil and Emma Furiga Coligan.

Mr. Coligan served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a sonar man.

He was a member of St. Mary Parish and a 70-year member of Cecil American Legion. He enjoyed his summer home in Lances Corner, Allegheny National Park, fishing, hunting, gambling and feeding the bears and chipmunks on his porch.

He worked as a coal miner in Sygan and Hill Station mines and maintenance at Universal Cyclops and Mayview State Hospital.

Surviving are his wife, Nora Lewis Britt Coligan of Cecil; two sons, Richard (Mary Pat) Coligan of Cecil and Donald (Maureen) Coligan of Oakdale; a sister, Marlene (Robert) Coen of Cecil; other sons and daughters James Lee Britt Jr. of Washington, Deborah Lynn Andree of South Fayette, Brenda (Mark) Gilbert of Hickory, Bonnie (Louie) Stewart of Muse and Mark Britt of Cherry Valley; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, Wally, William, Ernie and Johnny Coligan.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road, Route 50, Cecil, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 19, with Father Dennis Yurachko officiating. Interment will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township, with full military honors accorded by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191 Honor Guard and the U.S. Navy.