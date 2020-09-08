Donald D. Mazzie, 86, of Washington, died on Saturday, September 5, 2020, in the Donnell House.

He was born on January 9, 1934, in Washington, a son of the late Louis and Ann Antol Mazzie.

A 1952 graduate of Washington High School, he also attended Ohio State University and California State Teachers College.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, having been stationed in Germany with the 899th Tank Destroyer Battalion.

Mr. Mazzie retired from Jessop Steel after working there as a shearman for 35 years.

He was the assistant wrestling coach for Immaculate Conception High School, from 1968 until 1973.

Donald collected bottles and coins, was past president of the Washington Bottle Club, and a member of the Alpine Club. His greatest joy was spending time with family, and following his grandchildren's sports.

On August 1, 1958, he married Peggy I. Gelestor, who died on August 19, 2016.

Surviving are a son, Louis A. Mazzie (Nora Liotus), of Washington; a daughter, Karen Powell (Ron Richmond), of Washington; a brother, Louis S. (Christine) Mazzie, of S. C.; four grandchildren, Rachel Powell, Tyler Mazzie, Cassie Richmond, and Laurel (Larry) Jenkins; and six great grandchildren, Robert, Mason, Julius, Bryleigh, Waylon, and Larry.

Deceased is a sister, Kathryn Haas.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Donnell House, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301

Due to state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Ave, Washington.

Additional information, and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.