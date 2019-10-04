Donald E. Chapman, 77, of Amity, formerly of Vestaburg, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in Overlook Green Pittsburgh.

He was born May 28, 1942, in Newhill, a son of the late Walter and Vera Dodson Chapman.

Mr. Chapman was a 1960 graduate of Bethlehem-Center High School and served in the National Guard.

He was employed for more than 16 years with J&L Steel/LTV Hazelwood Works Southside and Impiccini Bus Lines, Brownsville, for more than 20 years.

Donald was a member of Clarksville Missionary Church and United Steel Workers of America.

He enjoyed his family, kayaking and ice cream and was dedicated to his wife, whom he missed dearly.

Surviving are three children, Debbie O'Brien (Mike) of Amity, Kelly Bourdeau (Jacob) of Yarmouth, Maine, and Dawn Chapman (Daniel Cosco) of Gilbert, Ariz.; two grandchildren; two sisters, June Findley (Gilbert) of Fredericktown and Betty Koss (Bill) of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are his wife, Andrea Jean Chapman, who died January 19, 2012; a sister, Wilda "Sis" Toporcer; and a brother, Albert Chapman.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday in Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 7. Interment will follow in Buckingham Cemetery.

