Donald E. Herman Sr., 91, long time resident of Peters Township, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Donald was born July 13, 1927, in Pittsburgh, to the late Carl and Sophie Herman.

He graduated from Carrick High School in 1945, where he was on the All-City Team in football and inducted in the Carrick Sports Hall of Fame. Donald continued his passion for football when drafted into the Army in 1945, where he served as Military Police from 1945-47. After the Army, he studied horticulture at Edinboro University and met the love of his life, Shirley Arnold. Donald and Shirley got married June 30, 1951, and celebrated nearly 68 years of marriage.

He started his own contracting business after college and ran it, along with his son Ronald, for 60 years until he retired at the age of 82. Donald enjoyed working, fishing, hunting, debating politics and most of all spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Donald is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley; sons Donald (Lisa), Ronald (Paula), Thomas (Jacqueline), Robert (Anne); grandchildren Jason, Christopher, Annie, Christina, Jonathon, Lauren, Aaron, Adam, Catherine, Sean, Robert and Ryan; great-grandchildren Mikayla, Devin, Andrew, Conner, Maddison and Michael.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Marilynn Buddemeyer.

Funeral arrangements by Beinhauers. Friends and family are welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 21. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Gardens with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.