Donald E. Raspet of Canonsburg passed away peacefully Monday, March 2, 2020, at the age of 81, in Canonsburg Hospital.

Born in Mapleton Depot, he was a son of Robert and Jane Raspet. Don attended Peters Township High School and graduated in 1957. He also attended California State Teachers College and Robert Morris.

Don was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving as a medical corpsman from 1961 to 1966. He served at St. Albans Naval Hospital on Long Island, N.Y., and on USS Elokomin. His career for 25 years was with U.S. Airways, located in Arlington, Va. Don served on the Board of Directors of U.S. Airways Credit Union and also as board chairman. Don and wife Ruth lived in Northern Virginia for 31 years.

He is preceded in death by his infant daughter, Rhonna Lynn Raspet, and his parents, Robert and Jane Raspet.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ruth Ann Fulton Raspet. They were married in McMurray in 1962. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law, William "Bill" Fulton of Naples, Fla., and Don Fulton of McMurray; nieces and nephews Patti (Mike) Turner of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Robert (Bob) Fulton of Naples, Fla., Jim Fulton of Waynesburg, Shannon Fulton of McMurray, Nicole Anderson of McMurray, Eric Fulton of St. Cloud, Fla., Donna (Bob) Connell of Washington and Debbie Jakiela of South Fayette; cousins Beverly (Jim) Speer of Fredericksburg, Texas, Paula Amelio of Wexford and Sharon (Ross) Weidler of Harrisburg; and godchildren Jennifer (Patrick) Judy of Woodbridge, Va., and Jimmy (Melanie) Pollock of Woodbridge, Va.

He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Richard Fulton.

Don enjoyed many years of traveling the world with his wife, Ruth. They visited England, Ireland, Spain, Brazil, Canada, Cancun and many states in the United States, including Hawaii and Alaska. Don was known for the many culinary delights he made for family, friends and neighbors. He also enjoyed woodworking and helping neighbors by mowing their lawns each week on a riding mower, enjoying the sunshine and outdoors.

He was caring and faithful; always putting the needs of others first. His kindness, selflessness and loving nature touched many lives.

Friends and family will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, in Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A memorial service will be held at 9 a.m., Thursday, March 12, in the funeral home. Interment will follow in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; Humane Society of Washington, 1527 East Beau Street, Washington, PA 15301; or a .

