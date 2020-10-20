1/
Donald E. Shriver Sr.
Donald E. Shriver Sr., 63, of Waynesburg, died at 6:22 a.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020, in his home.

He was born Monday, December 17, 1956, in Washington, a son of the late James R. "Bumblebee" Shriver Sr. and Inez Fox Shriver.

Mr. Shriver was a member of the Landmark Baptist Church in Waynesburg. When his health permitted, he loved the outdoors, especially hunting and motorcross. He was the founder of the Don Shriver Video Drain in Waynesburg that his son, Don now owns and operates.

He is survived by his wife, Marian Leabhart Shriver, whom he married July 2, 1977.

Also surviving are two daughters, Krystal (Tim) Crouse and Lisa (Matt) Brennen, all of Waynesburg; one son, Donald E. (Joann) Shriver Jr. of Marianna; nine grandchildren; one sister, Sandra L. Cook of West Virginia; three brothers, James R. Shriver Jr. of Waynesburg, Larry W. Shriver of California and Gary N. Shriver of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with his arrangements. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family, with Pastor Arnold Watts officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Waynesburg.

Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 20, 2020.
