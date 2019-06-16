Donald E. Sphar Sr., 87, of Washington, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at his son's home in Concord, N.C.

Donald was born November 11, 1931, in Washington, to the late Lester Sphar and Virginia Blacka. He was also preceded in death by beloved wife Thelma Louise Sphar.

Donald was a veteran of the United States Army. He served during the Korean War, stationed in Germany. Donald was a Little League coach in south Florida for baseball and football. Upon retiring from Western Electric after 35 years of service, he enjoyed playing softball and tracing the family genealogy.

Survivors include daughter Joan Sphar-Johnson of Columbia, S.C.; son Don E. Sphar Jr. and wife JoAnne of Concord, N.C.; daughter Louise Sphar of Hollywood, Fla.; sister Suzanne Mycyk of Ambridge; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Donald will be laid to rest with military honors at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord, N.C., is serving the Sphar family.