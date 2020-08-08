1/
Donald E. Withrow
Donald E. Withrow, 92, of Eighty Four, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of the late Lois Withrow; loving father of Donald "Chuck" (Charlene) Withrow; proud grandfather of Lindsey (Scott) Evans and Craig Withrow; caring great grandfather of Keira and Kaiden Evans.

Donald is preceded in death by his siblings, Elizabeth Caldwell, John A, Withrow and Kenneth Withrow and parents James and Edna Withrow.

When visiting Donald you could always find him outside. Whether in his garden or mowing the grass. He will truly be missed by all.

Funeral arrangements are by BEINHAUER-BOGAN. A Funeral Service will be held 11a.m. on Monday at Woodruff Memorial Park, North Strabane Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330. Please add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Woodruff Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Beinhauer-Bogan Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc.
164 West Pike Street
Canonsburg, PA 15317
724-745-5810
