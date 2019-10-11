Donald Earl McConnell Jr. (1947 - 2019)
Service Information
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA
15301
(724)-225-8122
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Washington, PA
Obituary
Donald Earl McConnell Jr., 72, of Washington, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

He was born August 30, 1947, in Washington, a son of the late Donald Earl McConnell Sr. and Mildred Bird McConnell.

For 45 years, Mr. McConnell worked as a driver and salesman for Nickle's Bakery.

His family was the most important part of his life.

He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed bowling, yardwork and family vacations.

Mr. McConnell was a member of Immaculate Conception Church.

On January 19, 1967, he married Gloria Yanosik, who survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Dawn Renee (Fred) Chambers and Jodi McConnell, both of Washington; two brothers, Bo (Cathy) McConnell and Doug McConnell, both of Washington; four sisters, Patricia Camps of Washington, and Marlene (Larry) Grimes, Diane (John) Beabout and Sherry (John) Rankin, all of Carmichaels; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, in Immaculate Conception Church, Washington, with Father Tom Lewandowski as celebrant. There will be no visitation Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 11, 2019
