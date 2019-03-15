Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Eugene Bedillion.

Donald Eugene "Beanie" Bedillion, 63, of Washington, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in his home, following a year-long illness.

He was born October 22, 1955, in Washington, a son of Marian Piatt and the late Leo Bedillion Jr.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War.

Mr. Bedillion worked in construction and roofing for various local contractors.

Donald enjoyed music, playing the harmonica, cooking and playing pool. People might describe him as carefree, kind, wild, a hard worker, a hoot, a walker, a one-of-a-kind and a local legend forever.

On December 13, 1975, he married Vickie Harter, who survives.

Also surviving, in addition to his wife and mother, are three daughters, Stacy (Rob) Armstrong, Misty (Chuckie) McMasters Jr., and Tammy Bedillion; two brothers, Rod and John Bedillion; three grandchildren, Rylie, Aaron and Lily; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301, where an additional visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m., the time of services, Monday, March 18, with Pastor Rick Bruckner officiating. Military rites will be accorded at the funeral home, following the service, by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175.

