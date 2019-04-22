Donald Eugene "Duck" Rush, 61, of Washington, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, in his home.

He was born November 30, 1957, in Washington, a son of Wilma Jean Moore (Ronald R.) Westfall, of Washington, and the late Raymond Eugene Rush.

He was a 1976 graduate of Trinity High School.

Mr. Rush worked as an auto technician for Nadalin Auto Body and previously for Pliska Auto Body for over 25 years.

He was a social butterfly, who loved spending time with family and grandchildren.

Mr. Rush was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose and was a huge Pittsburgh sports fan. He enjoyed NASCAR racing, rebuilding old cars and motocross.

Surviving are two children, Kayla Joy (David) Reed of Washington and Casey (Ashley) Helmick of Washington; a sister, Tonya (Frank) Phillips of Houston; five grandchildren, Adalynn and Dawson Reed, Brycen McCoy and Wayden and Chanden Helmick; two nieces, Stacey (B. Jay) Barnard and Carla (Scott) Alaskey; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a sister, Joy Arlene Rush.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25.

Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, to assist with funeral costs, may be made to William G. Neal Funeral Home or www.FuneralBill.com.

