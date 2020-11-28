Donald F. Detts, 84, of Ellsworth, passed away peacefully Monday, November 23, 2020, with his family by his side, after a six month illness.

He was born October 11, 1936, in Marianna, a son of the late Frank and Ann Sadowski Detts.

Mr. Detts was a 1955 graduate of West Beth High School.

He was employed as a heavy equipment operator with Local #66 Operating Engineers with 43 years of service working on many construction jobs throughout the Pittsburgh area.

He was a member of Cokeburg Moose #1625, Bentleyville Polish Club, Washington Elks and Free & Accepted Masons Lodge #164, Consistory of Valley of Pittsburgh.

Don enjoyed golfing, his family, woodworking and polkas. He loved fixing things.

On June 13, 1959, he married Clara Scuilli Detts, who survives. They celebrated 61 years of marriage.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two children, Donald F. Detts Jr. (Beth) of Washington and Holly Dranzo (John III) of Cokeburg; three grandchildren, Rachel and Lindsey Detts, and Justin Dranzo (Samantha); three great-grandchildren, Charlize, Anthony and Jackson; brother-in-law Alex Stall of Ravenna, Ohio; several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are two sisters, Madelyn Wright and Judy Stall.

Funeral services are private and under the direction of Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Bentleyville Public Library, 931 Main Street, Bentleyville, PA 15314, or Mrs. Clause Club, 57 Lanik Road, Bentleyville, PA 15314.

