Donald Frank Steere II, 52, of Houston, died Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was born July 24, 1966, in Washington, to the late Donald Steere and Amelia Kanick Steere.

Don was a graduate of Trinity High School and attended Point Park College. He worked as a Lyft driver where he loved meeting new people and talking with them. He enjoyed science and history and watching the Steelers and Penguins play.

He is survived by his wife, Adele "Duffy" DeGrave Steere; son, Ryan Steere and his wife Haley Wallace Steere; stepdaughter, Jennifer Lang and her husband Phillip Lang; and their children, Austin, Logan, Cason, and Tristan; sisters, Linda Shields and her husband John Shields, Donna Lamoureux and her husband Marc, and Kathleen DiMartino; also survived by various other family members.

Preceding him in death was a brother, David Steere.

A memorial get-together will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at First United Presbyterian Church, 102 North Main Street, Houston, PA 15342. The family requests no flowers, please. No formal service, please stop by the hall for refreshments and to celebrate Don's life.