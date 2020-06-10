Donald G. "Speedy" Reed, 75, of Hickory, passed peacefully Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his family, following a long illness.

He was born December 31, 1944, in Frederick, Md., a son of George M. and Ida Mae Raab Reed.

Mr. Reed was a graduate of Fort Cherry High School Class of 1962.

On November 21, 1964, he married Shirley A. Dunn, who survives.

Don was an avid golfer, achieving two holes-in-one, and bowler, where he bowled for Slovenian Lanes with his lifelong friends. He was huge Pittsburgh sports fan, but his true passion was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, attending all their activities.

Surviving are three children, Cheryl (Stanley) Semerod, Sherri (the late Gregory) Kumer and Don Reed Jr., all of Hickory; a brother-in-law, John Stolze of Burgettstown; a nephew, Brian Stolze of Burgettstown; and eight grandchildren, Stephen Semerod, Gregory, Laken (Harry Sawhill) and Jay Kumer, Adam Fitch and Hannah, Megan and Jack Felber.

Deceased is a sister, Mary Stolze.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Nation Funeral Home Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057, where services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, June 12. Interment will follow in Mt. Prospect Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nation Funeral Home Inc.