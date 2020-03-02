Donald Gene Dever, 91, of Washington, died Saturday, February 29, 2020, in Cambridge Creekside Senior Living, Charleroi.

He was born October 18, 1928, in Washington, a son of the late Freeman Sargent and Georgia Elizabeth Wright Dever.

Donald was a graduate of Washington High School.

Formerly a member of Fairhill Manor Christian Church, Donald was currently a member of Lone Pine Christian Church, where he was very active.

For 39 years, Mr. Dever worked as an operator on the No. 4 line at Washington Steel.

A kind man, who loved to help others, he enjoyed woodworking, gardening and traveling in his motor home.

On December 7, 1946, he married Marion Alberta Stuck, who died May 1, 2009.

Surviving are two sons, Randy Scott (Robin) Dever of Washington and Wayne (Sue) Minton of Latrobe; three daughters, Linda L. (Gary) Nicholls of Washington, Donna J. (Robert) Bakaitis of Washington and Nancy Walker of Bentleyville; 19 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a son, Larry Earl Dever; and a brother, Raymond E. Dever.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.

Burial in Washington Cemetery will be private.

