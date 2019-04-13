Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Graeff Phillips.

Donald Graeff Phillips, 83, of Coshocton, Ohio, went to be with his Lord Friday, April 12, 2019.

He was born August 6, 1935, in Ohiopyle, to Adelbert Graeff Phillips and Goldie Abbey Phillips Heath. He grew up in the mountains of Chalk Hill, and graduated from Uniontown High School. In 1957 he graduated from Waynesburg College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry.

While in the matriculation line at Waynesburg, he met his future wife, Bonnie, who coincidentally had the same last name. On July 3, 1956, they became husband and wife and were married for 62 years. Don worked at various steel companies including United States Steel, Lee Wilson Engineering, Uniroyal U.S. Rubber and Sharon Steel. He was Baptist in faith and enjoyed gardening, experimenting in the kitchen, visiting relatives and telling stories.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; four children, Claire Megles of Grove City, Camille (Craig) Howard of Petersburg, W.Va., Cullen (Melissa) Phillips of Eaton, Ohio, and Curtis (Terri) Phillips of Fresno, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Ryan (Josie) Howard, Erin (Tyler) Bowers, Graeff (Mercedes) Phillips, Morgan (Alex) Gerst, Laura (William) Horne, Karissa Phillips, Braden (Lydia) Phillips and Katelyn Phillips; and six great-grandchildren. He also is survived by a brother, Gerald (Elaine) Phillips of Loveland, Colo.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington.

Additional visitation will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, the time of service, at the Highland Brethren Church, 456 Highland Ridge Road, Marianna, with Pastor Craig Howard officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Cemetery Association, 112 Topsail Lane, Marianna, PA 15345. A guestbook may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com.